The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 521.9% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 366,083 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 31.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 430,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 103,446 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 6.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

