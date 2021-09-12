The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Timken by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,002,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in The Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Timken by 26.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after buying an additional 248,031 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in The Timken by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 408,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,359. The Timken has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

