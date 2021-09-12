The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7,345.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,808 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in The Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

