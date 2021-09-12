The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Cap Tops $1.27 Billion

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $12.15 or 0.00026491 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $1.33 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,766,211 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

