The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 163,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,077,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,572,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.54. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.57 billion, a PE ratio of 301.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

