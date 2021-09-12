The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Senior Officer Sells C$32,400.00 in Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total value of C$32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$54,000.

Glenn Garry Macneil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Glenn Garry Macneil bought 10,000 shares of The Westaim stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

Shares of WED remained flat at $C$2.69 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.65. The Westaim Co. has a one year low of C$2.18 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$385.17 million and a P/E ratio of 50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 31.91 and a current ratio of 31.91.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on The Westaim from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

