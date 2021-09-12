Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,714,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $571.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,853. The company’s fifty day moving average is $540.19 and its 200 day moving average is $492.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

