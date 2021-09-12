Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Hits $1.67 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $44.27 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00125186 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.02 or 0.00578516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014434 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.83 or 0.02585356 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.