THETA Price Tops $6.51 on Top Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $6.51 or 0.00014174 BTC on exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $6.51 billion and approximately $313.51 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THETA has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00063470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00158073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00044153 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002034 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.