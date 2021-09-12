Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

