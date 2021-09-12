ThreeFold Market Capitalization Achieves $5.79 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $5.79 million and $7,673.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00074348 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00085499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00134461 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00183705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.41 or 0.00635528 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

