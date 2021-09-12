Thunder Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.80 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $95.06 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.50 or 0.00455230 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001178 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

