Tierion Price Hits $0.12 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

About Tierion

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

