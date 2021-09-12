Tiger King One Day Volume Reaches $47,148.00 (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $47,148.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00080048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00125773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00180888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,711.76 or 1.00153114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.28 or 0.07240207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.00911612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

