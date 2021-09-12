Tiger King (TKING) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Tiger King has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $95,880.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00186286 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,172.38 or 1.00172704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.58 or 0.07299575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.46 or 0.00931729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003011 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

