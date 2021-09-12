Titan Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $496.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 383% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and $496.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 236.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005558 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009259 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

