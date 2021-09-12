Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $34.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005585 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009357 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

