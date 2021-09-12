Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

