TokenPay Market Capitalization Achieves $2.28 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $148,906.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,956.46 or 1.00088172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00073092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00077157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007309 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002192 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

