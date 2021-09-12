Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMTNF. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

