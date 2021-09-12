Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 217,522 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,522 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.48% of Antero Midstream worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after buying an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,147,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 1,382,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 2,934,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

