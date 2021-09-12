Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 230,491 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,491 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of EnLink Midstream worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $65,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,451 shares of company stock worth $66,955. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

ENLC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 5,205,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,297. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.