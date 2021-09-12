Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 294,799 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,799 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream makes up approximately 4.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 4.56% of DCP Midstream worth $291,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 186.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 607,870 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 100.8% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 95,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after acquiring an additional 747,766 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.43. 362,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCP. upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

