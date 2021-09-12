Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 471,624 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,624 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.23% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $20,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,004. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

