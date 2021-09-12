Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 505 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $225.84. 847,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.46 and its 200 day moving average is $216.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

