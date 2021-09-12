Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 85,062 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $21,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 72,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,703. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

