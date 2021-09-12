Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 73,010 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $29,964,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

PSX stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.38. 2,477,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

