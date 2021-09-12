Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 2,217 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 874,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,269. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

