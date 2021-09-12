Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,509 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Hyliion worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 85,488 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter valued at $2,929,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter valued at $551,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,072,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,472,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,608,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,625 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 2,227,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,022. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

