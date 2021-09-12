Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Edison International makes up about 0.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Edison International worth $30,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $124,232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,437,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.13. 2,069,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.