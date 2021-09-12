Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769,399 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 5.0% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 3.76% of Western Midstream Partners worth $332,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,010 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 136.5% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 77,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 980,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

