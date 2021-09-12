Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $304.44 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,699,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 311,817 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 4.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.74% of Kinder Morgan worth $304,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after buying an additional 1,641,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after buying an additional 359,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,189,000 after buying an additional 1,153,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,816,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,744,000 after buying an additional 248,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.97. 9,019,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,877,302. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

