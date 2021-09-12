Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $450.99 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,689,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,497,231 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 6.8% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.86% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $450,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

