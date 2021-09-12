Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $6.49 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.15% of Sunnova Energy International worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

