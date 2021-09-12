Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,496 shares during the quarter. Covanta comprises about 0.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.70% of Covanta worth $39,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of Covanta stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.05. 625,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

