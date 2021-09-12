Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 18,597 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Renewable worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 66.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. 197,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

