Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 261,635 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 6.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.85% of Cheniere Energy worth $406,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

