Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,739 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.19% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 100,762 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694,521 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,262,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.83. 292,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,875. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

