Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,833 shares during the period. Exelon comprises 0.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Exelon worth $31,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Exelon by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Exelon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. 5,854,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

