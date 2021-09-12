Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises 6.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 4.23% of Targa Resources worth $430,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 898,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,311. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

