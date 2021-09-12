Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,961,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,211,452 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 5.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 3.14% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $340,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after acquiring an additional 324,933 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after acquiring an additional 230,825 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 955,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,448,000 after acquiring an additional 207,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,342. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

