Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 26,853 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,853 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DTE Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,483.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 243,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $32,242,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $118.77. 654,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.