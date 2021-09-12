Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 598,957 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,431,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,957 shares during the quarter. BP Midstream Partners makes up 1.0% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 4.23% of BP Midstream Partners worth $64,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 299,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,653. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. The company had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPMP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jonestrading lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

