Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 9,670 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after buying an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.49. 1,042,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average of $133.20. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

