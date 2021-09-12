Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 1,859 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.59. The stock had a trading volume of 232,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.