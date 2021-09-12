Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 53,398 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,398 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 4.2% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Pembina Pipeline worth $20,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.73%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

