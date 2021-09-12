Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 66,413 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,413 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 8.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $38,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

