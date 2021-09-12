Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.84. The stock had a trading volume of 847,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,625. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.46 and a 200-day moving average of $216.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

