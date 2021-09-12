Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 20,672 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Mplx makes up approximately 1.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.