Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 4,307 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,289 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,671 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,813 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 171,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 649,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after buying an additional 77,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CEQP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 158,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,174. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 3.57. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

